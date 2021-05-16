Fire extinguished at MSU Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center

Officials responded Saturday evening to a fire on the campus of Michigan State University, though no injuries to people or animals were reported, campus police said in a statement.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., Ingham County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a fire at the Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center at 4075 College Road on MSU's campus, MSUPD Captain Chris Rozman said in an emailed statement to The Detroit News.

MSU police officers and the East Lansing Fire Department initially responded and when they arrived, they found a feed barn on fire. The feed barn was located in the middle of 12 silos, which were a concern but never caught on fire, Rozman said in the statement.

The East Lansing Fire Department requested additional resources from other fire departments, including water tankers since that area on campus had a limited number of fire hydrants, according to the statement. Rozman said 10 fire departments responded.

The fire was under control by 8:30 p.m. and extinguished by 9 p.m., according to the statement.

The structure that was on fire was not being occupied by people nor animals. The cause of the fire is under investigation by MSUPD working with the East Lansing Fire Department, Rozman said.

