Police: Michigan boy, 12, fatally shoots 15-year-old girl

Associated Press

Edwardsburg – A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot by a 12-year-old boy in southern Michigan in what appears to have been an accidental shooting, police said.

The girl died at the scene Sunday afternoon after she was shot by the boy at a home in Edwardsburg, the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department said.

Police said a witness told officers the gun had been taken from a safe and that the boy did not realize it was loaded before he pointed the weapon at the girl and pulled the trigger.

Chief Doug Westrick said officers were called just before 1:45 p.m. Sunday to a residence in Edwardsburg, a village located a few miles north of the Indiana state line.

The 15-year-old girl has not been identified. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday in Kalamazoo.

The 12-year-old boy was questioned for his involvement but was not taken into custody. Authorities said their initial investigation leads them to believe the shooting was accidental.

The investigation is continuing and when it’s complete the findings will be passed on to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office for review.