North Carolina man drove to Port Huron with guns, drugs, son to meet woman, police say

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday in Port Huron after police found him unconscious in a car with weapons, drugs and his 11-year-old son.

An officer on patrol noticed a blue Honda Civic parked at a Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street at about 1:32 a.m. and saw the driver slumped over the steering wheel, police said in a statement.

His son was playing with Pokémon cards in the backseat, beside a loaded handgun, according to the release.

"As the officer tried to wake up the male he noticed another loaded handgun, a .223 rifle with loaded magazines, a loaded shotgun, open liquor, prescription drugs, and what appeared to be illicit drugs in the vehicle," police said.

Officers learned the man had driven from Raeford, North Carolina, to meet a woman he met through a social media site. The 40-year-old also was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit to carry a firearm, authorities reported.

The man was arrested and held in the St. Clair County Intervention Center. He faces charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment/operating under the influence of drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a firearm while intoxicated as well a driving on a suspended license.

“This is another example of proactive policing by members of the Port Huron Police Department which resulted in the protection of a child, the arrest of a dangerous person, and numerous guns taken off the City of Port Huron streets," police Chief Joseph Platzer said.

The 11-year-old was turned over to the Department of Human Services, which was arranging to return him to relatives, police said.