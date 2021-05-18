Man, 23, dies after plane crashes in mid-Michigan field

Associated Press

Jasper Township — A 23-year-old man died when the single-engine plane he was piloting crashed and caught fire in a mid-Michigan field, police said.

Midland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just before 1:30 p.m. Monday after a passerby saw the plane in flames in a Jasper Township field.

After a local fire crew extinguished the flames, the pilot’s body was found in the cockpit and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The pilot, who was the plane’s sole occupant, is a 23-year-old Gratiot County man whose name will be released once his relatives are notified, said Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene.

Greene said the burned plane appeared to be a single-engine Cessna 182H and the cause of the crash is not yet known.

He said the crash investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.