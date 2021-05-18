Michigan adds 1,271 COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths

Michigan added 1,271 coronavirus cases and 83 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, including cases from Sunday.

The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 878,125 and deaths to 18,710 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Of the deaths reported Tuesday, 27 were identified during a vital records review.

During the previous week of May 2-8 the state added 18,248 new cases and 464 deaths from the virus. During the week of April 25 through May 1, the state added 25,065 cases and 454 deaths.

The weekly record of 50,892 cases was set Nov. 15-21. The second highest weekly total was 47,316 Nov. 22-28.

The weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the "MI Vacc to Normal" plan earlier this month tying the future of COVID-19 restrictions to the percentage of residents who have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

As of last week, 55% of the state's residents over age 16 had received at least one dose of the vaccine — initiating the first phase of Whitmer’s plan which includes four steps to gradually remove restrictions, beginning May 24.

The final step, two weeks after 5.7 million residents, or 70% of the adult population, receive their first dose, the state will lift its gathering and face mask orders, she said.

As children ages 12-15 in the state became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, the increase in the population decreased the percentage in population to 50%.

Michigan's latest data

Michigan ranks second in the nation at 144 cases per 100,000 people — a decrease from 252 cases per capita last week and a high of 519 cases per capita earlier in April. Colorado is leading at 150 cases per 100,000 people and Minnesota ranks third at 128 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Southwest Michigan, the Grand Rapids area and the Upper Peninsula are experiencing the fastest growth in COVID-19 cases. Saginaw has an infection rate of more than 15%.

Those ages 10-19 and 20-29 have the highest case rates in the state, followed by 20-29, then 30-39.

From January to April, there have been 291 outbreaks from youth sports resulting in 1,217 infections, with the most clusters from basketball, hockey and wrestling. There were also 311 new outbreaks last week in K-12 schools.

The state has the fifth-highest death rate in the United States, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker.

About five states are seeing an increase in cases and 14 states are seeing weekly increases in hospitalizations. Michigan, Maryland and Delaware and the city of Washington, D.C. have the highest per-capita hospitalized patient numbers.

About 13% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.

As of Monday, 1,695 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with 474 in an intensive care unit and 313 on ventilators. That's a 59% drop from April 19 when hospitalizations peaked with 4,158 patients.

About 18 hospitals in Michigan are at 90% or more capacity, as of Friday. Beaumont Hospital Wayne and Mercy Health Campus are at full capacity, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association.

State health department officials remain cautious as new variants of COVID-19 spread. The variants are identified through target testing and state officials expect there are cases of variants that have not been identified or recorded.

As of Monday, Michigan has more than 9,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants — the majority, or 8,754 cases, being B.1.1.7.

Vaccines available for all 16-plus

As of Friday, the state has administered 7.6 million of 10.3 million doses distributed.

The state's fully vaccinated population includes 70% of all seniors 65 years and older, 52% of people aged 50 to 64, 38% of people age 40 to 49, 36% of people age 30 to 39 and 25% of people age 20 to 29, according to the state's data tracker.

The vaccine was cleared for use in children age 12 to 15 in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration May 10 and gained CDC approval Wednesday.

The state ranks eighth in the nation for the number of people who are fully vaccinated. But the number of vaccinations administered in Michigan in the last week has dropped significantly, and supply has outpaced demand for the vaccines, according to the Michigan Health and Hospital Association.

“The MI Vacc to Normal challenge outlines steps we can take to emerge from this pandemic as we hit our vaccination targets together,” Whitmer said. “On our path to vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, we can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe.

"If you haven’t already, I encourage you to rise to the challenge and be a part of the solution, so we can continue our economic recovery and have the summer we all crave.”

In Detroit, vaccination rates lag as about 33% of residents have received one dose, according to the city's COVID-19 dashboard. That's compared to 58% in outer-Wayne County, 51% in Macomb County and 62% in Oakland and Washtenaw counties.

To ramp up vaccinations Detroit is offering "good neighbor" incentives and walk-up vaccination clinics at the TCF Center, Farewell Recreational Center, Northwest Activities Center and the Samaritan Center. No appointment is needed.

The virus is blamed for more than 585,000 deaths and 32.9 million confirmed infections in the U.S.

As of May 6, the state is tracking 1,243 active outbreaks including 67 new school outbreaks since last week at educational institutions including K-12 public and private schools.

Another 24 outbreaks were in long-term care facilities, 14 outbreaks were in day care and child care programs, 24 in manufacturing and 14 in retail.

The state considers 755,119 people recovered from the virus as of Friday.