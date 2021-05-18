School bus strikes, kills child on bike in Grand Ledge

Associated Press

Grand Ledge — A 9-year-old boy on a bike was struck by a school bus and killed outside a school in Eaton County, authorities said.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon outside Neff Kindergarten Center in Grand Ledge. Malachi Williams was in fourth grade at Beagle Elementary School.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family, friends of the family and all in the GLPS community,” interim Superintendent David Chapin said in a note to parents.

Counselors were at schools Tuesday to support students and staff.

Grand Ledge police were investigating the crash, although negligence by the bus driver doesn’t appear to be the cause, Chief Thomas Osterholzer said.

The 60-year-old driver has more than 15 years of experience and a clean record, Osterholzer said.

“Malachi was a light to everyone he knew. He was a free spirit who loved to have fun,” according to a GoFundMe page set up by Liberty Church.