Detroit News, CATCH honor Michigan's top 24 high school graduates

The Detroit News and CATCH awarded $1,000 scholarships to the state's top 24 high school graduates in a virtual ceremony Tuesday.

The students, nominated by their schools, were selected by panels of judges made up of teachers, counselors and other specialists. Each receives a $1,000 scholarship toward their college education.

"Their accomplishments are made even more impressive by the challenges they faced due to COVID," said Detroit News Editorial Page Editor Nolan Finley, who moderated the ceremony. "Their classes were interrupted. They and their schools had to adjust rapidly to new learning environments. They were isolated from their friends and weren't able to enjoy many of the traditional school activities.

"And yet, they persevered. And more, they excelled."

