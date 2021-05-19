Man in stolen truck killed by Michigan sheriff’s deputy

The Detroit News

Mulliken, Mich. – A man suspected of driving a stolen pickup truck was fatally shot Wednesday by a sheriff’s deputy, west of Lansing, state police said.

The shooting involved an Ionia County officer but occurred just over the county line in Mulliken in Eaton County, about 30 miles from Lansing.

State police said the shooting was preceded by a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle and then “some sort of collision” around 5:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately released.