Trooper overcome by suspected narcotic in Bay County during vehicle search gets dose of Narcan

The Detroit News

A Michigan State Police trooper conducting a traffic stop Wednesday for a reckless driver in Bay County was overcome and fell to the ground after coming into contact with suspected fentanyl, a narcotic, during a search of the vehicle.

Troopers from the Tri-City Post conducted the stop at about 2:13 p.m. on M-13 near Beaver Road and suspected the driver to be under the influcence of drugs. Troopers were searching the vehicle when one came into contact with suspected fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, MSP said in a release Wednesday.

"The trooper adjusted his face mask and shortly after began to feel disoriented, extreme lethargy and fell to the ground," MSP said.

His partner recognized the signs of an overdose and administered Narcan. The trooper recovered and was hospitalized in stable condition. He was expected to be released.

The 32-year-old suspect was being evaluated by a drug recognition expert for operating under the influence of drugs. Another investigation was being conducted for possible felony drug charges, MSP said.

Troopers are equipped with Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of exposure to an opioid in overdose cases, or, as in Wednesday's incident, to treat other troopers, MSP said.

They "recognize the dangers of certain drugs getting into their system through skin contact, breathing or even their eyes," MSP said.