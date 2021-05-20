MICHIGAN

Challengers to dune development win appeal at top court

Associated Press
View Comments

Saugatuck— A plan to turn a former church camp into luxury homes in a sand dune area near Lake Michigan can be challenged by some neighbors, the Michigan Supreme Court said Thursday.

After objections arose, the developer sold some land to create a buffer between the project and critics. But the court, 4-2, said the maneuver doesn't kill the challenge.

State law doesn't empower the state to “deny a hearing to a petitioner who satisfied the statute’s requirement when the hearing was requested and who continues to desire a hearing,” Chief Justice Bridget McCormack said.

The dispute centers on 130 acres in Saugatuck. A developer, Dune Ridge, acquired the former camp in 2014 and proposed to build 20 luxury homes. The property has sand dunes that are classified as “critical,” a designation that requires state permits.

The developer obtained permits, but some nearby property owners objected and requested a hearing. Dune Ridge sold some land and then argued that the challengers were disqualified because their property no longer was adjacent to the development.

In a dissent, Justice Brian Zahra said any challenges should have been rejected years ago because the permits cover activity within the interior of the property and not “immediately adjacent” to other owners.

View Comments