Driver accused of shooting at semitrailer on I-696 charged

A driver has been charged in a reported shooting this week on Interstate 696 that Michigan State Police say targeted a semitrailer.

Aleah Abdellatif was arraigned through 24th District Court in Allen Park on charges including assault with intent to murder; assault with a dangerous weapon – felonious assault, as well as restricting and obstructing a police officer, MSP said Thursday.

He was arrested shortly after a semitrailer driver reported being shot at on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The semi was not damaged, and investigators found no shell casings on the freeway, state police said.

The driver provided troopers with the make, model and registration plate of the vehicle involved. Troopers interviewed Abdellatif, who denied shooting at the semi.

His bond was set at $100,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 1, records show.