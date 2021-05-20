Pittsfield Township man, 25, wounded in shooting

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday that wounded a 25-year-old Pittsfield Township man, officials said.

Officers were called to a hospital after staff treated a man with a gunshot wound to his arm, the Pittsfield Township Public Safety Department said.

Initially, the victim said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Glencoe Hills Drive near U.S.-23 and Washtenaw Avenue, according to authorities. Police searched the area and found a handgun hidden on the property of an apartment complex and a vehicle that was damaged by gunfire.

However, investigators worked with Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies and Redford police officers and determined the shooting happened in the city of Detroit.

Pittsfield police officials said they have turned the investigation over to the Detroit Police Department.

