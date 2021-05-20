Sheriff: Plane may have struck antenna tower before crash

The Detroit News

Jasper Township, Mich. – A single-engine plane that crashed and caught fire in a mid-Michigan field may have struck a radio antenna tower or the guy wires supporting it, a sheriff said Thursday.

Two debris fields from the Monday crash included one near the tower, Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene said. The other was in a Jasper County field a short distance away where the fuselage came to rest.

The crash killed Slade David Martin, 23, of Gratiot County, Greene said. He was the plane’s sole occupant.

The investigation has been turned over to federal authorities, he said.