Motorcyclist dead in Monroe County crash

A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash in Monroe County, officials said.

A woman was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson on Plank Road near Yensch in Raisinville Township around 3 p.m. when she "went off the roadway while negotiating a curve and onto the gravel shoulder," the sheriff's office reported in a statement.

While trying to reenter the road, the woman lost control and was ejected, according to the release.

Relatives riding nearby called 911. Emergency personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Authorities have identified her as Lisa Troutman, 33, of Erie.

She was wearing a helmet, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The incident remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7557.