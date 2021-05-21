Sheriff: Driver's medical issue led to crash with vehicles, house in East China Twp.

A 60-year-old East China Township woman appears to have had a medical issue while driving and crashed into parked cars and a house before she died, officials said.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rivers Edge Mobile Park on Hathaway Street at South Riverside Avenue in the township, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said.

It also said the investigation is on-going.

Deputies called to the neighborhood arrived to find the woman's vehicle had crashed into three parked vehicles, travelled across South Riverside Avenue, went through a fence, struck a house and two more parked vehicles.

Medics rendered aid to the woman and took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they believe the woman died from a medical incident and not from the crashes.

