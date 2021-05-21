West Bloomfield doctor charged with conducting criminal enterprise, insurance fraud

A West Bloomfield doctor was charged with seven felonies Friday including insurance fraud, operating a pharmacy without a license and conducting a criminal enterprise.

Dr. Namir Zukkoor, 71, was arraigned in 46th District Court in Southfield and is also charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of false pretenses $1,000 to $20,000, according to a statement from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, which is prosecuting the case.

Zukkor faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the criminal enterprise charges, Nessel's office said.

The AG's office worked with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services Fraud Investigation Unit on the case.

“Our state’s licensing laws are in place to protect patients and ensure those responsible for prescribing medications are doing so in a legal and ethical manner,” Nessel said. “My office will continue to work with DIFS to enforce Michigan regulations and hold accountable those who attempt to violate our laws.”

The charges stem from Zukkor's business, VCC Service, PLLC, the statement said.

Zukkor is accused of dispensing prescriptions and billing insurers without the proper license.

VCC has never had a drug control license to dispense prescription drugs not did it have a controlled substance license to distribute drugs on schedules two through five, the statement said.

Zukkor's bond was set at $10,000. He is required to surrender his passport, must also agree to not travel without court approval and can't dispense prescriptions or controlled substances.

Zukkor is due back in court on June 2 before District Judge Sheila Johnson.

“The DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit is committed to working with the Attorney General to root out these bad actors to benefit all Michiganders,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “Insurance fraud, such as what was involved in this prescription drug scheme, drives up insurance costs for all Michiganders."

If you suspect insurance fraud, you can report it to DIFS by calling 877-999-6442 or visiting their website at michigan.gov/difs.