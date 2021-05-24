Michigan employers don't have to require masks for vaccinated workers under new policies

Grand Rapids — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration announced updates Monday to emergency rules guiding Michigan's workplaces as the state continues its rollback of measures meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Under the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration's changes, employers may allow fully vaccinated workers to go without face coverings and social distancing as long as they have polices to ensure non-vaccinated people continue to follow the requirements.

The decision of how to handle the updated rules is up to individual workplaces. Whitmer described the new standards as "slimmed down" compared to the previous ones.

"The reason we can take these steps is thanks to every Michigander who has stepped up and taken action to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe," Whitmer said in a statement. "Together, we are eliminating this once-in-a-century virus, and now we are poised to jumpstart our economy and power it to new highs."

The new emergency rules, which take effect Monday, also soften cleaning requirements and do away with industry-specific measures. Whitmer said that means restaurants can reopen common areas, like pool tables and dance floors.

The revisions come as the number of vaccinated residents in Michigan continues to rise and the rate of COVID-19 infections declines. Last week, the state reported 8,578 new cases, the lowest total in 11 weeks.

A provision that generally prevented office workers from working in person expired Monday thanks to the state's hitting a 55% vaccination benchmark two weeks ago under Whitmer's since-discarded "Vacc to Normal" plan that based loosened restrictions on vaccination rates.

More than 57% of Michigan's adults 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine through last Thursday, according to the state health department's website.

Whitmer was joined at a press conference at Steelcase in Grand Rapids Monday by Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Susan Corbin, Steelcase CEO Jim Keane and Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Baker.

Corbin described the revised emergency rules for workplaces as clear, consistent and based on federal recommendations. They are minimum standards, she added.

"Some employers may want to keep mask rules in place a little bit longer to protect their employees or their customers. And that’s OK," Corbin said.

She also encouraged employers to understand what's happening in their own communities. Not every region of the state is as far as long with vaccinations as the administration would like, Corbin said.

The governor already has lifted indoor mask mandates for vaccinated people. She plans to lift outdoor gathering restrictions and increase restaurant capacity to 50% June 1; and, on July 1, the governor will lift the state's broad gathering and mask mandates for all residents.

MIOSHA orders had yet to be amended Sunday to reflect the mask mandate changes for vaccinated people, but the agency advised businesses they would be considered to be acting in good faith if they followed state orders ditching masks for vaccinated people.

On Saturday, Michigan reported having 1,013 new coronavirus cases, 86 news deaths from the virus and 99 deaths identified through a vital records review. The state's total is now 883,202 cases and 18,939 deaths since the first cases were discovered in the state in March 2020.

Cases and positive tests have all declined for the last five weeks, state data show.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com