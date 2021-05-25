Suspect arrested in Pittsfield Township stabbing

A 38-year-old man is in custody, arrested after two men were stabbed in Pittsfield Township, police said Tuesday.

Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to a business in the 3100 block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road near Interstate 94 for a report of stabbing, according to authorities.

Officers found a 22-year-old Ypsilanti Township man with multiple stab wounds and a 53-year-old Ypsilanti Township man with minor injuries.

They determined a Pittsfield Township man, 38, who knows the younger Ypsilanti Township man had stabbed him multiple times. During the attack, the older man was stabbed as he tried to intervene on the victim's behalf.

Police arrested the suspect and medics took the two victims to a hospital. Officials said the 22-year-old is listed in critical condition, but expected to recover.

