Record-breaking heat, humidity across Michigan before big changes settle in

The Detroit News

Summer-like heat is in store for Michigan today, bringing storms tonight, but cooler weather will descend before the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

Temperatures are forecast to be near 90 Tuesday across the state with high humidity. In southeast Michigan, a string of recent records are in jeopardy: 90 in Detroit, set in 2012; and 89 in Flint, set last year, and Saginaw (set in 2018).

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather advisory for nearly the entire state: "Thunderstorms are possible today and tonight ... . There is a marginal risk for severe storms this afternoon and this evening, mainly for eastern Upper and northwest Lower Michigan," according to the weather service. Hail and high winds are the major threats, it says.

The chance for thunderstorms increases overnight and Wednesday morning as a cold front moves in. Risk areas for storms include in the Muskegon and Big Rapids areas between 10 p.m. tonight to 2 a.m. Wednesday and then early afternoon Wednesday south and east of Grand Rapids and near Jackson.

"The activity will focus over the southern portion of (the state) by afternoon as the cold front works southeast through lower Michigan," the National Weather Service says for Wednesday. "Storm motion will be from west to east at 35 mph."

After the rain, temperatures are forecast to drop each day. By Friday, many areas across southern Michigan, including in Detroit, will struggle to get to even 60 degrees and areas of northern Michigan are forecasting damaging frost.

But for the holiday weekend, temperatures will rebound to near normal, with the forecast for Sunday and Monday across southern Michigan to be in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.