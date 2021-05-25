Warren man, 24, charged in Saturday shooting of Ohio man in Monroe Co.

A Warren man has been charged in connection with the shooting of another man in Monroe County over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

Shaun Johnathan Prato, 24, was arraigned Monday in First District Court in the city of Monroe on a charge of assault with intent to murder, a count of carrying a concealed weapon, a count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, and a count of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

A judge set his bond at $500,000 and scheduled a probable cause hearing for next Wednesday, according to court records.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge.

Authorities allege Prato wounded another man Saturday at Milan Beach in Milan Township.

Deputies were called to the area at about 7:20 p.m. They found a 21-year-old Ohio man had been shot multiple times, officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, they said.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect were in an altercation before the shooting.

After the shots were fired, witnesses saw a dark-colored SUV sped away from the scene, according to police.

Deputies searched the area and found a vehicle matching the description witnesses gave them traveling south on U.S. 23. They attempted to execute a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and deputies gave chase. A lengthy pursuit ended when deputies stopped the vehicle on Sylvania-Petersburg Road near Sterns in Whiteford Township.

Deputies arrested the vehicle's male driver, a 24-year-old Warren man, and his passenger, a 22-year-old Taylor man. Investigators released the Taylor man after questioning, officials said.

They said the investigation is continuing.

