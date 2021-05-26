8 more women accuse Eastern Michigan University of covering up sexual assaults

Eight more women have accused Eastern Michigan University of covering up a series of sexual assaults on or near campus and managing Title IX complaints in a way that benefited men accused of rape rather than women who reported assaults, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court.

The women reported being sexually assaulted in incidents at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house and at the Theta Chi fraternity housebetween about 2015 and 2020, according to the suit filed in U.S. District Court.

It's the second lawsuit alleging some Eastern fraternities are rampant with excessive alcohol consumption, harassment and sexual assault.

"Students at EMU have been subjected to a long history of hazing, bullying, harassment, and sexual assaults," attorney Todd Flood wrote. "EMU, through its actions and deliberate indifference, endorsed and enabled this culture to exist within its campus community ...by either manipulating the investigation process or knowingly concealing sexual assaults."

In March, 11 women filed a lawsuit saying that they were raped on or near campus, some details of which emerged during a ritualistic ceremony at a fraternity. Using Jane Doe aliases, the women brought the suit against the university’s Board of Regents, police department, other staff and several fraternities, including Alpha Sigma Phi and Delta Tau Delta.

They claim EMU officials ignored or were deliberately indifferent to more than 30 rapes on or near the Ypsilanti campus from 2015 to 2020. Many of the alleged rapes happened at university fraternity houses, including Alpha Sigma Phi and Delta Tau Delta, according to the lawsuit.

Tuesday's lawsuit makes many of the same claims and brings to 19 the number of women suing EMU as Jane Does, saidFlood, a Detroit-based attorney representing the women.

Named in the most recent lawsuit are former Title IX director Melody Werner, who left to serve as director of Michigan State University's Office of Institutional Equity in November 2019 but no longer holds that position. She gave notice in February that she is retiring from MSU in June.

Eastern Michigan filed a motion last week to get Werner dismissed as a defendant in the March lawsuit.

Also named in the lawsuit are Kyle Martin, former Greek Life coordinator for the college andnow vice president of campus operations for the Midwest region at the North American Interfraternity Conference, the school's Board of Regents, school Police Chief Robert Heighes and Deputy Chief Daniel Karrick and the national and local chapters of Delta Tau Delta and Theta Chi fraternities and sorority Sigma Kappa.

The lawsuit alleges that when Martin notified Werner of reports of sexual assault, "she repeatedly failed to properly document the same in an intentional effort to conceal the prevalence and culture of sexual assault on EMU’s campus, thus violating the Clery Act," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit names six men accused of sexual assault. The Detroit News is not naming them because it was not immediately clear if the men have been charged with crimes in connection to the allegations in the lawsuit.

EMU officials, "had actual knowledge of sexual assaults, as early as 2016, perpetrated by members of fraternities but acted with deliberate indifference by failing to take any actions whatsoever in response to this knowledge," the lawsuit alleges.

EMU did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Werner and Martin could not immediately be reached for comment.

Come back to detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com