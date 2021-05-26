Fewer people drove on Michigan roads in 2020. So why did more die in traffic accidents?

More than 1,000 people died in traffic accidents in Michigan last year, according to Michigan State Police, suggesting that with fewer people on the roads during the pandemic, crashes were more deadly, a traffic expert said.

In total, 1,083 people died in traffic accidents in 2020, up 10% from 2019. That rise comes despite a drop in traffic: There were about 18% fewer people on the road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, largely because of COVID-19 restrictions that kept people home.

Less traffic likely helped to contribute to fewer accidents, experts say. There were 245,432 crashes last year, down 21.9% from the year before and the lowest level since at least 2010, historical data show.

Fewer people also were injured in traffic crashes. In 2019, 74,963 people were injured in crashes; 60,986 were injured in 2020, a drop of about 18.6%.

Despite that, traffic fatalities in 2020 hit the highest number since 2007, when 1,084 people died, indicating more severe accidents, said Carol Flannagan, a research professor at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.

"It's what I like to call bonkers," Flannagan said. "When you look at it from a 20,000-foot view, it means each individual crash was substantially more deadly, each individual crash had a substantially higher risk of someone dying compared to in the past."

The institute is awaiting final data from 2020, but it will study what factors may have led to the increase in fatalities, especially given the drop in overall traffic.

Some say those on the roads may have changed their behavior, Flannagan said. That could mean people drove faster or without seat belt or helmets, or more were driving impaired.

"It's not that all the least safe drivers were out doing crazy driving," she said. "It's not that simple. We know that a bunch of crashes didn't happen, but the ones that did had a much higher likelihood of killing people."

Michigan isn't alone in having had deadlier accidents last year. Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said in a news release that most states are seeing a similar trend of fewer accidents but more fatalities.

As of Wednesday, 337 people have died in traffic accidents in 2021, according to Michigan State Police.

Flannagan and her team will go through the 2020 crash data submitted by police departments to determine the causes of crashes. They'll use sophisticated models to distinguish between random happenings and patterns, she said.

The rise in fatalities despite fewer people on the road is one of the things she's most interested in understanding. She compared it to the time around the Great Recession starting in 2008, which was the last time traffic dropped so notably. When traffic dropped then, she said, fatalities dropped even more.

"What we want to understand is the best predictors that may keep people safe," she said. "Obviously, a recession is not a very good safety program. But we can understand what can be safer in the future."