MICHIGAN

More than 400 acres burn as grass fire continues in Greenwood Twp.

Amelia Benavides-Colón
The Detroit News
More than 400 acres of land continues to burn Wednesday after a grass fire broke out the previous day in Greenwood Township. 

A U.S. Department of Agriculture "Air Boss" water tanker approaches a fire in Wexford County's Greenwood Township , which burned 400 acres Tuesday, May 25, 2021 with heavy winds and high temperatures challenging firefighters from throughout the county. Multiple departments, aided by two Air Transfer 802F "Fire Boss" tanker aircraft stopped the flames from crossing several rural roadways after a five-hour battle. Hot spots were extinguished throughout the night.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, Kerry Wieber, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman, said.

As of midday Wednesday, 425 acres have been affected by the fire, and that number is likely to go up as crews are still working to contain the blaze, said Wieber.

A team effort of DNR Forestry, the U.S Forest Service and 15 volunteer fire departments have been working to set up a perimeter to contain the blaze, said Wieber.

The DNR Forestry Division has contained an estimated 70% of the fire as of early Wednesday afternoon, with about one mile left to be contained, according to Wieber. There are still a few hotspots remaining that crews are actively working to put out.

Department of Natural Resources bulldozers from the Manton station cut a fire break around a fire in Wexford County's Greenwood Township that burned 400 acres Tuesday.

"The U.S. Forest Service assisted with four fixed-wing airplanes and one helicopter that dispersed a total of 42,000 gallons of water yesterday," she said.

On Tuesday, 76 homes were evacuated though no structural damage of any kind has been reported and homeowners were able to safely return to their residences last night.

