More than 400 acres burn as grass fire continues in Greenwood Twp.

More than 400 acres of land continues to burn Wednesday after a grass fire broke out the previous day in Greenwood Township.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, Kerry Wieber, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman, said.

As of midday Wednesday, 425 acres have been affected by the fire, and that number is likely to go up as crews are still working to contain the blaze, said Wieber.

A team effort of DNR Forestry, the U.S Forest Service and 15 volunteer fire departments have been working to set up a perimeter to contain the blaze, said Wieber.

The DNR Forestry Division has contained an estimated 70% of the fire as of early Wednesday afternoon, with about one mile left to be contained, according to Wieber. There are still a few hotspots remaining that crews are actively working to put out.

"The U.S. Forest Service assisted with four fixed-wing airplanes and one helicopter that dispersed a total of 42,000 gallons of water yesterday," she said.

On Tuesday, 76 homes were evacuated though no structural damage of any kind has been reported and homeowners were able to safely return to their residences last night.