Wind, rain prompt lakeshore warnings, but holiday weekend weather will improve

The Detroit News

A day of rain and wind is prompting warnings near lake waters around Michigan.

The National Weather Service says gale warnings are in effect late tonight for Saginaw Bay and western

Lake Erie. Small craft advisories are in effect late tonight for the Lake Huron nearshore waters from Port Austin to Port Huron and Lake St. Clair.

Additionally, the weather service says strengthening northeasterly winds across Saginaw Bay and Lake Erie

will result in some lakeshore flooding today. Until 10 p.m. tonight, a lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for areas of Bay and Monroe counties, where water may collect on low-lying roads and property near Saginaw Bay at Essexville and in Lake Erie from Luna Pier, around the western and southern areas of the lake in Ohio.

Also, beach warnings are in effect for Lake Michigan and Lake Huron waters for today and tonight, with the National Weather Service urging people remain out of the water due to high waves and strong currents.

The chilly weather Friday will moderate for the rest of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

"Rain, wind and temperatures stuck in the 40s to lower 50s can be expected today," the National Weather Service says. "The rest of the holiday weekend looks mostly dry. Low temperatures over the weekend will be quite cool, ranging from the 30s to lower 40s. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s."

Sunday is likely to have the most sun across southeast Michigan, though temperatures will remain in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Monday will be warmer, but clouds will increase as the day continues.