Mackinac Island fort to host Memorial Day ceremony

Associated Press

Mackinac Island — An informal Memorial Day observance will be held at Fort Mackinac on Mackinac Island.

The ceremony is to start at 8:30 a.m. Monday behind the fort and continue to the post cemetery.

Military drums will be muffled as costumed interpreters lead attendees to the cemetery. A wreath will be laid on the grave of Capt. Edwin Sellers. A rifle salute will be followed by a bugler playing “Taps.”

Mackinac State Historic Parks Director Emeritus Phil Porter researched the 1880s and learned that Fort Mackinac soldiers halted service for the first time in 1883 when Sellers suspended duty and held a Decoration Day, now Memorial Day, ceremony.