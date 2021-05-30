Crews battle fire at Mackinac Island historic home

Crews battled a fire at a historic cottage on Mackinac Island on Sunday evening, island police said.

Flames could be seen erupting from the upstairs of the private Brigadoon cottage, located on Lakeshore Drive next door to the Mackinac Island Yacht Club, according to photos and video posted to social media Sunday evening.

The blaze started around 6:30 p.m., said Angela Hopkins, who posted a photo of the fire to Twitter. A video showed people gathering in the street to watch as flames leaped from the roof of the home.

No injuries were immediately reported, police said.

The Fire Department responded to the scene within five minutes, Hopkins said. By 9:15 p.m., police said the department remained at the scene.

"Four trucks on the scene. (The) fire is currently under control. No additional damage to surrounding buildings," Hopkins said.

The Detroit News could not immediately reach the Fire Department.

No further details were released Sunday evening.

The blaze occurred as the island marks the opening of the 2021 high season and as residents flocked to the island over the Memorial Holiday weekend. About a million people visit the island every year.

Earlier Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a warning that there would be elevated wildfire potential on the island due to a combination of gusty winds and warm weather conditions.

With the lack of recent rainfall, the weather service said to avoid outdoor burning Sunday and to immediately report fires to emergency services.

