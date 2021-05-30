Port Huron police find woman's charred body, arrest boyfriend

The Port Huron Police Department is holding a man in custody after they found a woman's burnt body in a burning house on Saturday morning.

Officials said they were called to the 1800 block of Division Street in Port Huron around 8:16 a.m. on reports of smoke coming out of a house. The initial caller said there was a "charred body" inside the house, police said.

Upon arrival, officers and firefighters found the body of the 35-year-old woman resident.

By 10:40 p.m., officials searched the home of a 27-year-old man who was in a "dating relationship" with the woman, in the 2400 block of Hopps Road in Port Huron Township.

The man was arrested and taken to the St. Clair County Intervention Center on murder charges.

The woman's body was taken to the St. Clair County's Medical Examiner Office. Her name will not be released until an autopsy and positive identification has been made, police said.