Two shootings Saturday leave one dead, another in hospital

One woman is dead while another man is in the hospital after two separate shootings on Saturday, police said.

Around 4:20 p.m. police said a 26-year-old woman was in Detroit in the area of Mount Elliott and Davison and was sitting in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet Malibu when a black SUV pulled up and fired shots, officials said.

The woman was hit and taken to the hospital. She was initially listed in critical condition but hours later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Just after 7 p.m. at the Chesterfield Glens Apartment Complex in Chesterfield Township, police said a neighborhood fight developed in the complex and resulted in shots being fired.

Officers gave aid to a 27-year-old man from Detroit who suffered from three gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police said the shootings are under investigation and there are no suspects at this time.