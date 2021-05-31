Michigan Supreme Court agrees to look at 2007 Flint slaying

Associated Press

Flint – The Michigan Supreme Court is taking a look at the 2007 fatal shooting of a Flint teenager who was accused of being a snitch.

Four men are serving life sentences for the death of Robert Person, who was 14. The Supreme Court said it will hear arguments over whether three had their rights violated when a transcript of a witness interview wasn’t produced before trial.

Police and prosecutors must share evidence that could have value to the defense. The transcript, which turned up in 2014, showed differences between the witness’ trial testimony and what he told police about Person’s death.

The men argued that the transcript would have helped their lawyers during cross-examination. But the Michigan Court of Appeals last year said the result of the trial wouldn’t have been different.

The case involves Joshun Edwards, 41, Kino Christian, 42, and C’quan Hinton, 31.