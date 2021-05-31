Video: Whitmer, Gilchrist honor vets, families for Memorial Day

The Detroit News

On this Memorial Day, the state's top leaders are honoring the lives of fallen veterans.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist teamed up for a video to "honor the memory of those who gave their lives so that the rest of us could live ours freely and peacefully."

“We owe our fallen men and women in uniform a debt that we can never repay. My heart goes out to the servicemembers we have lost and to their families, who live on with one more empty chair, a wall of photographs, and a lifetime of stories," Whitmer continued in the 1-minute, 32 second video. "Our country has been built and protected by people who stood up for something greater than themselves. Thanks to their service and sacrifice, our future is bright."

Gilchrist focused on the family members left behind.

“The best way to honor Memorial Day is to recognize the bravery and strength of our military men and women,” Gilchrist said. “To our Gold Star families, we see you and we recognize the enormity of your sacrifice. You carry a burden few of us can fully comprehend. I promise you that we will continue to tell the stories of our heroes and strive to live up to their legacies."

Watch the full video here: