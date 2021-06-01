State DNR officials seek tips in killing of albino deer in Lake County

State officials are asking the public for help to find whoever killed a well-known albino deer in Lake County.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said the deer was found dead Sunday in Irons, which is about 29 mile east of Manistee and about 238 miles northwest of Detroit.

Conservation officers said the deer was lying at the edge of a home's yard along North Bass Lake Road and about a half mile north of 10 1/2 Mile.

According to a preliminary investigation, the deer was shot by a crossbow between 5-7 a.m. Sunday, likely by someone on the road.

Anyone with information about the deer's death should call the DNR Report All Poaching Hotline at 1-800-292-7800. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

