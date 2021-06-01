MICHIGAN

State DNR officials seek tips in killing of albino deer in Lake County

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
View Comments

State officials are asking the public for help to find whoever killed a well-known albino deer in Lake County.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said the deer was found dead Sunday in Irons, which is about 29 mile east of Manistee and about 238 miles northwest of Detroit.

An albino deer was found shot dead by a crossbow Sunday in Irons in Lake County, state officials said.

Conservation officers said the deer was lying at the edge of a home's yard along North Bass Lake Road and about a half mile north of 10 1/2 Mile.

According to a preliminary investigation, the deer was shot by a crossbow between 5-7 a.m. Sunday, likely  by someone on the road.

Anyone with information about the deer's death should call the DNR Report All Poaching Hotline at 1-800-292-7800. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

View Comments