Bishop will preside over last Mass at landmark Flint church

Associated Press

Flint — A final Mass will be held Thursday at a Flint Catholic church whose history goes back to the 1840s.

Bishop Earl Boyea and the Rev. Tom Firestone will preside at the 5 p.m. Mass at St. Michael Church. A ribbon will be tied around the doors at the end of the service.

The church, built in 1966, has been acquired by Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties.

The St. Michael parish merged with St. John Vianney parish in 2017. But the St. Michael church building was closed in December, due to financial stress and low Mass attendance.

There have been three church buildings during St. Michael’s lifetime. The first was built in 1844.