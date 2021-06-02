Driver killed in semitractor-trailer crash in Midland County

The Detroit News

The driver of a semitractor-trailer hauling milk was killed Tuesday in Edenville Township in Midland County when his truck ran off the road and rolled into a ditch.

Daniel Abe Grezesak, 49, of Lupton, in northern Michigan, died when the 2008 International tractor-trai he was driving crashed at about 2:40 p.m. on M-30 near West Curtis Road and landed in a ditch, Michigan State Police said.

The highwas was closed for several hours while state police processed the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.