Genesee County man wins $1M, drives off with gas pump attached

The Detroit News

A Genesee County man was so excited that he won $1 million on a scratch off ticket while pumping gas, he drove off with the pump still attached to his car.

The anonymous 59-year-old winner purchased the Winning Millions instant game ticket March 6 at the Speedway gas station at 3340 Owen Road in Fenton, according to the Michigan Lottery.

"When I saw I’d matched the number 14 and then revealed the $1 million amount underneath, I started yelling: ‘Are you kidding me?!’" the man told the Lotto system in an interview.

The winner picked up his prize in Lansing and is taking a lump-sum payment. That means he received a little less than two-thirds of the cash, roughly $635,000.

“I have been playing since the Lottery began and finally won big,” the man said in the interview. "Winning a $1 million prize is life-changing.”