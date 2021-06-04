Several days of high heat, humidity in store for Michigan

The Detroit News

After a brief glimpse of summer-like heat last month and then a drastic cool down, hot temperatures make their return to Michigan in the coming days and they are bringing humidity along for the trip.

"A summer heat wave is in store for southeast Michigan this weekend into early next week," the National Weather Service says. "Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s can be expected Saturday through Monday with humidity gradually increasing."

That humidity will also raise the chances for storms, according to the weather agency: "The increase in moisture will lead to a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon hours."

Friday morning started off cool across Michigan, but the heat will build throughout the day as a warm front moves in and winds shift from the west. Heat and humidity will increase each day into next week, according to the weather service, until a weak cold front drops down from Canada late next week.

A hazardous weather advisory warns of an increased fire risk due to warm temperatures, brisk winds and dry conditions today and tonight for western portions of Michigan, including Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties. Areas in the Upper Peninsula are at risk, as well.

But the big story across Michigan will be the prolonged high temperatures and humidity, raising the heat index to dangerous levels and increasing the chances for isolated storms.