T-shirts in support of Detroit journalist detained in Myanmar to be sold Friday

Family and friends of a journalist detained in Myanmar plan to sell T-shirts at a pop-up shop Friday to raise funds for charity.

Danny Fenster, 37, was detained May 24 at Yangon International Airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, en route to Detroit to see his family.

He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar magazine and a Wayne State University alum.

As Fenster's family waits for him to be released, it is "doing everything possible to keep the worlds eyes on this frightening situation," organizers of the fundraiser said in a statement.

The pop-up shop will be held 6-8 p.m. in front of the Huntington Woods Recreation Center 26325 Scotia near west 11 Mile and Coolidge Highway, they said.

T-shirts cost $20 and some of the proceeds will be given to charity that Fenster will choose when he is released, they said.

Fenster's family members are expected to attend.

Danny's older brother, Bryan Fenster, said the journalist was taken to Insein Prison in Yangon, which over decades has housed thousands of political prisoners, including many from the current movement protesting military rule.

The junta that took power in February after the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi has arrested about 80 journalists, roughly half of whom remain detained awaiting charges or trial.

On Wednesday, a U.S. State Department official called for the immediate release of Fenster and another American journalist.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said the arrests of Fenster and Nathan Maung were of deep concern, and urged that they be allowed to return home to their families.

“A free and independent media is indispensable to build prosperous, resilient and free societies. The detention of Daniel and Nathan, as well as arrests and use of violence by the Burmese military against other journalists, constitutes an unacceptable attack on the freedom of expression in Burma,” Sherman told journalists during a stop in Bangkok, referring to Myanmar by its former name.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez