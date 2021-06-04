'Total loss': UP woman, 45, faces arson charge in Memorial Day RV fire

A 45-year-old woman faces a charge of second-degree arson after allegedly torching a camper trailer in the Sault Ste. Marie area on Memorial Day, police said.

Michigan State Police are investigating the case.

On Memorial Day, first responders were called to a fire on 10 Mile in Chippewa County, police said. There they found a trailer "fully engulfed" in fire. It was being used as a residence, and police say it was a "total loss."

Police identified the woman as a suspect and arrested her. The Chippewa County Prosecutor's Office charged her with second-degree arson.

She is still at the Chippewa County Jail, pending arraignment, police said. Police have declined to give the woman's name until she has been arraigned.