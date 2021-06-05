Body of missing boater found days later in Saginaw Bay

Associated Press

Bay City — The body of a missing boater was found Saturday in Saginaw Bay, ending a search that began during the Memorial Day weekend.

A fisherman alerted authorities to the body of Cole Zielinski, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.

There was no life jacket on the 29-year-old’s body, the sheriff said.

Zielinski fell in the water last Sunday while trying to keep a dog in the boat, more than a mile into the bay, fiancee Mackenzie Rant told authorities, according to MLive.com