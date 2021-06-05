Man who swam to Port Huron seeking work is returned to Canada

Associated Press

Port Huron – A British man who told authorities that he wanted to work in the U.S. was stopped after swimming across a river between Michigan and Canada, police said.

The 47-year-old man, whose name wasn’t released, told first responders that he didn’t need help as he swam the St. Clair River near the Blue Water Bridge on Thursday, said Port Huron police Sgt. James Gilbert.

The London man was picked up after he touched shore in Port Huron. After a medical check, he was returned to Canada – by a vehicle and not in the water.