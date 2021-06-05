Fire in downtown Lapeer 'an ongoing battle with flareups'

Multiple fire departments are battling a blaze Saturday morning in downtown Lapeer.

Lapeer Police Detective Sgt. Craig Gormley called the fire in a row of several businesses that also contained some apartments "an ongoing battle with flareups."

Gormley told media at the scene at about 9:45 a.m. that as many as 10 agencies responded to the fire on the south side of West Nepessing Street east of North Court.

A passing motorist saw smoke and flames and reported the fire at 4:52 a.m. but it could have started earlier, he said.

Firefighters made sure people got safely out of the apartments before battling the flames, Gormley said. One person was taken to the hospital.

Treg Barck, 38, a lifelong Lapeer resident who has lived downtown about three years, was standing outside in his bare feet while firefighters were at work.

Barck said he wasn't sure if he lost everything in the fire but all he was able to take was his "shirt, shorts and a safe with important stuff in it."

"I'm pretty bummed," Barck said, choking up. "You've got your whole life in one place and get it all taken away."

Barck said the fire department evacuated him and the other the residents at about 5:30 a.m.

Gormley said it's too soon to tell what caused the fire and how much damage the fire, smoke and water have done, but "older, wooden construction makes it worse."

