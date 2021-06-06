Groups addressing Michigan criminal justice inequities to share $2M

Associated Press

Detroit – More than $2 million is being awarded to a dozen organizations in Michigan that work to address inequities in the state’s criminal justice system.

The grants are through the Michigan Justice Fund which aims is to help stem the flow of people going through the criminal justice system, support the investment of public dollars to community-driven alternatives to incarceration, and ensure that those returning home receive support.

The fund is made up of 14 national and local foundations and is administered by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

Among those receiving grants is the Michigan League for Public Policy which will get $400,000 to coordinate collaborative criminal legal reform efforts focused on racial equity and representation of justice-impacted people through the Michigan Collaborative to End Mass Incarceration.

The ACLU Fund of Michigan will receive $316,320 to examine decisions made by prosecutors that impact racial minorities.

Citizens for Racial Equity in Washtenaw will receive $200,000 to address racial disparities across that county’s juvenile and adult criminal legal systems.

The Michigan Prison Doula Initiative also will use $50,000 for childbirth preparation and doula support programs for incarcerated pregnant women.