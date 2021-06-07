Michigan's first case of hantavirus detected in Washtenaw Co.

Michigan's first case of Sin Nombre hantavirus in a human has been found in Washtenaw County, officials said Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Washtenaw County Health Department are investigating the case, which involves a woman from the county.

Hantavirus is a virus spread through direct or indirect contact with the saliva or waste of rodents, usually deer mice, carrying it. There are no documented cases in the U.S. of the virus being transmitted from person to person, according to experts.

The virus causes hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. People who are have the syndrome can exhibit symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headache, cough, abnormally low blood pressure, shock and respiratory failure. The disease has a 40% fatality rate.

Officials said the Washtenaw County woman who was infected was likely exposed when cleaning an unoccupied dwelling that contained signs of an active rodent infestation.

"HPS is caused by some strains of hantavirus and is a rare but severe and sometimes fatal respiratory disease that can occur one to five weeks after a person has exposure to fresh urine, droppings or saliva from infected rodents," Joneigh Khaldun, the state health department's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, said in a statement.

Anyone who comes into contact with rodents that carry hantavirus is at risk for HPS and healthcare providers with a suspect case of hantavirus should contact their local health department to report the case and discuss options for confirmatory testing."

