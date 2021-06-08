Driver plows through cemetery fence, hits 12 headstones

Associated Press

Spring Lake Township, Mich. – A motorist failed to stop at a T-intersection in western Michigan, plowed through a cemetery’s chain-link fence and struck about a dozen headstones.

The vehicle traveled more than 150 feet (45 meters) inside Spring Lake Cemetery before it came to a stop about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Ottawa County sheriff’s office.

People in the area located the 59-year-old driver and took her to a hospital. She suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

A medical condition may have contributed to the crash, deputies said.

Spring Lake Township is northwest of Grand Rapids.