Harrison man gets probation after threatening calls to Stabenow, Slotkin

A 63-year-old Harrison man will serve two years of probation for making threats last year against U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

Daniel Thompson, who is alleged to have made threatening comments to the federal elected officials in emails, voicemails and phone calls, pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious use of a service provider by a telecommunications provider in Livingston County last month. As part of his plea agreement, an additional charge in Clare County was dismissed.

Thompson was sentenced Tuesday in Livingston County to two years probation and mental health and anger management treatment. He also is prohibited from possessing firearms, consuming drugs or alcohol or contacting Slotkin or Stabenow.

He'll pay a $200 fine and costs and fees of $1,765.

A suspended six-month sentence to Livingston County jail will be dismissed upon completion of probation.

“My office will not stand for threatening behavior directed at our public officials,” Nessel said in a statement. "I recognize Mr. Thompson's admission of guilt and appreciate my team’s work to ensure there’s accountability in this case. Public servants must be able to do their jobs free from intimidation and fear.”

Thompson had a "pattern of levying threats" and had the "capacity and mindset to carry these threats out," Slotkin said in a Tuesday victim impact statement. His actions also reflect an increase in extremism and political violence over the last few years, she wrote.

"More and more often, I see people like Mr. Thompson climb the ladder of escalation and go from angry words to threats of violence to violent acts," Slotkin said. "These threats are becoming more normalized, and I ask for your help today in breaking that cycle.

"My hope is that the sentence you hand down will send a message to other Michiganders of all political stripes who may be frustrated with their government so they learn from this case and step back from using the threat of violence for political ends," she wrote.

Thompson is alleged to have left threatening phone messages Jan. 5 for Stabenow. He is also alleged to have made threatening and vulgar remarks in a more than hour-long call Jan. 19 to an employee in Slotkin's office and to have made a separate threatening call April 30 of last year to Slotkin's office.

In his hour-long call with Slotkin's office, Thompson said people would die and referenced the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol building, according to a February statement by Nessel.

He also is alleged to have threatened violence against public officials in his voicemail to Stabenow. He allegedly said he had joined a state militia group, was angry about the November election results and would become violent if the results weren't changed.

