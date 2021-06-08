Michigan gang members sentenced in assaulting teen, carving name on chest, feds say

Four people authorities say are affiliated with a gang have been sentenced in connection with beating and carving a 15-year-old's chest, federal officials announced Tuesday.

The group — Doniel “50” Heard, 38, of Canton Township; Talasha “First Lady Red” Willis, 31, of Flint; Kimberly “Boss Lady Red” Perryman, 34, of Mt. Morris; and Alina “Mimi Red” White, 23, of Flint — had pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering before U.S. District Judge Linda Parker, investigators said in a statement. Willis also pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery.

The incident involving the teen from Michigan happened the day after Thanksgiving in November 2017, federal court records show.

The case was investigated by the Genesee Township Police Department and FBI with help from the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.

"According to court documents, Heard, an admitted leader of a Michigan set of the national Bloods street gang, Perryman, Willis, and White believed the 15-year old boy had disrespected two fellow gang members," federal officials said Tuesday. "As a result, the group punched, kicked, and stomped the 15-year-old boy. They then beat him with a broom stick and robbed him."

Perryman, Willis and White then allegedly held the youth down while Heard used a large knife to carve “MOB 662,” the name of the local Bloods set, on his chest, according to the release.

Investigators allege Heard later placed video calls to other gang members bragging about the attack and showing off his “artwork.”

The victim "suffered permanent bodily injury as a result of the assault," officials said Tuesday.

“This brutal and senseless act of violence on a 15-year old boy by gang members is appalling, and it is precisely the type of crime that we are committed to rooting out,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin. “We intend to bring the full force of federal law upon gang members who are harming our youth and destroying our communities.”

Willis was sentenced in 2019 to 100 months in federal prison. The others were sentenced Tuesday, records show.

Parker determined Heard to be a career offender based on his record and sentenced him to 240 months in federal prison, official said. She sentenced Perryman to 80 months and White to 36 months.

"The FBI is dedicated to working with all of our partners to most effectively target gang violence no matter the form it takes," said Timothy Waters, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "Our focus is on disrupting and dismantling the criminal enterprises who are increasingly emphasizing committing extremely violent criminal acts such as those conducted by the individuals sentenced in this case.

"Neighborhood gangs pose the biggest threat to communities across the United States. With continued effort and resources focused on mitigating that threat, law enforcement can deliver justice for crimes committed in our communities and against U.S. citizens."