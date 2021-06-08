Michigan House Dems advance police reform package ending qualified immunity

Lansing — Michigan House Democrats on Tuesday announced a police reform package that would end qualified immunity in cases of unreasonable force, ban chokeholds and prohibit no-knock search warrants.

The 16-bill Justice for All package was unveiled alongside Tawanna Gordon and Tamika Palmer — the cousin and mother, respectively, of Breonna Taylor, a Grand Rapids native who was killed during a March 2020 drug raid at her Louisville, Kentucky apartment.

The no-knock warrant used during the raid was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

"It's time that we reimagine search warrant operations as they relate to narcotics investigations," Palmer said, arguing that a prohibition on those warrants would help protect both victims and police.

"No amount of drugs seized is ever worth taking the life of someone," she said.

The package comes the same day the Senate began committee hearings on similar legislation that mirrors the House bills with the exception of the qualified immunity prohibition.

Rep. Tenisha Yancey, the Harper Woods Democrat who chairs the House's Detroit Caucus, said she's had discussions with Republican leadership about the legislation and believes they are supportive of at least some of the measures.

Others may be subject to further conversation, she said, "so that we can all reach a common goal, which is making sure that people across the state of Michigan ... are safe and protected, as well as police.”

"We are only talking about those that abuse their positions and use excessive force when it is absolutely unnecessary. We want police officers to return safely to their homes as well as our kids," Yancey said.

The legislation, some of which had yet to be introduced, would also require law enforcement to report instances of force, misconduct or internal misconduct investigations to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and make the information available to the public.

Other bills would prohibit volunteer police officers, require that parents are notified if a youth is arrested or questioned by police and remove public record request exemptions for police misconduct records.

Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield, argued in favor of ending qualified immunity, which shields officers from lawsuits while carrying out their duties in cases of unreasonable force.

"It dismisses and, in some cases, just rubber stamps bad behavior," Brabec said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year championed policy changes such as mandatory de-escalation and implicit bias training, mental health screenings, "duty to intervene" policies and bans on chokeholds. Bills requiring de-escalation and implicit bias training passed unanimously through the House and Senate in June 2020, but the chambers never voted on each other’s bills.

Earlier this year, the GOP-led House proposed using about $80 million in general fund money to provide additional recruitment and retention efforts for local police departments, which have complained of a dearth of applicants. The money also could be used for mental health services and training of any sort, including de-escalation and implicit bias training.

