Western Michigan University gets record $550 million gift

Western Michigan University has been bestowed with a $550 million gift, the largest donation ever given to a public university, according to media reports.

WMU President Edward Montgomery is making the formal announcement at 1 p.m. Tuesday at a livestreamed event.

Watch the video.

The donation comes from an anonymous alumnus and will be given to the university over the next 10 years. It will be distributed between its school of medicine, financial aid office and athletic programs, according to a story published Tuesday by the Washington Post.

The Kalamazoo-based university sent out an alert about a "historic announcement" and "transformational development that will strengthen the University community for generations to come."

Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities, said the donation is "almost beyond words."

"It's great to see a gift of this historic magnitude be given to a regional public university," said Hurley, who earned a doctorate from WMU. "Often, when we see gifts like this, it's often given to private, elite universities on the coast that may not need it as much. Western Michigan University will assuredly put these dollars to great use and get those dollars into the hands of students that will benefit most from this support as well as faculty and researchers and other aspects of the university enterprise."

Western Michigan University had another historic moment in 2005 when it kicked off the free college movement with a group of wealthy donors funding the Kalamazoo Promise. The scholarship offers Kalamazoo public school students a free college education after graduation, and has since been replicated by hundreds of communities across the country.

Hurley said that announcement, and Tuesday's, "speaks to the leadership of the university, it speaks to the important mission the university fulfills, especially in providing undergraduate educational opportunity to students who have not participated in postsecondary education traditionally and the university's reputation for partnering on very important community initiatives."

Plans for the funding include: $300 million for Western Michigan's Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine; $200 million for need-based financial aid, faculty hiring and other university initiatives; and $50 million for Western's Bronco athletic program, the Post reported.

Western's President Edward Montgomery said this morning that the donation will allow for Western to make education more affordable for "underrepresented groups of students."

"We do a good job in promoting social mobility," Montgomery said. "Our donors believe in that vision. . . . I'm immensely pleased to have this gift. Its size allows it to be transformative."

Western Michigan is a high-level research facility in Kalamazoo, founded in 1903 and officially gaining university status in 1957. It has 21,000 students, including 17,000 undergraduates, reported the Post.

Of those students, 30% qualify for federal Pell grants, higher than the University of Michigan and Michigan State.

Montgomery told the Post that 25% of the university's general operating funds come from state sources, which is what makes donations such as this one key to growing the success of the institution.

The anonymous donor was described by Montgomery to the Post as "longtime supporters of the university who have always been advocates for social justice and the advancement mission of the campus."