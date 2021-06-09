Schembechler's son says he told father about abuse by UM doctor

The adopted son of the late University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler is coming forward Thursday to speak about how he told his father about being sexually abused by Dr. Robert Anderson, his lawyer said.

Matt Schembechler will discuss his claims that Anderson, a longtime UM physician, abused him when he was 10, and describe telling his dad and the late Athletic Director Director Don Canham, said Okemos-based lawyer Mick Grewal.

Schembechler will be joined by two former UM football players also with claims against Anderson at a 1 p.m. news conference in Novi.

According to a news release, also appearing will be Daniel Kwiatkowski, a UM football player in 1977-79 who says he was treated and abused by Anderson four times, and Gilvanni Johnson, a wide receiver from 1982-86 who alleges he was treated and abused by Anderson more than 15 times.

Kwiatkowski and Johnson are anonymous sources in the Wilmer Hale report who said they alerted Bo Schembechler, who was their coach, about about Anderson’s abuse. Jim Harbaugh, the current UM football coach who played under Bo Schembechler in the 1980s, has said he doesn't believe he knew of allegations against Anderson.

Grewal said Wednesday that the late coach's son and the two former players "are coming forward now to set the record straight, especially with Jim Harbaugh’s statement."

"I’m speechless," said former UM and professional football player Jon Vaughn. "I have been saying this since the beginning: When you listen to all the rhetoric that Bo didn’t know or he wasn’t aware … You don’t become an iconic coach and not know about everything that goes on."

A Detroit News investigation found more than 800 men have accused Anderson, who worked at UM from the 1960s until 2003, of sexually abusing them during treatment.

