Woman pulled from car in Monroe Township carjacking

Monroe County Sheriff's officials are investigating after a carjacker knocked on a driver's window as she sat in a gas station lot, demanded the car and yanked her out before driving off Wednesday.

The victim was sitting in her 2020 Toyota Camry in the parking lot at the 7-Eleven/Marathon gas station in the 14400 block of Laplaisance in Monroe Township around 3:30 p.m. when a man knocked on the window, investigators said in a statement.

The suspect quickly opened the door and demanded the car before pulling her out and driving of on southbound Albain, according to the release.

The victim, a 55-year-old Monroe resident, suffered minor injuries and was transported to ProMedica Hospital in Toledo, sheriff's officials said.

Her Camry is turquoise-colored with Ohio license plates and damage to the front end.

The suspect is described as about 5-foot-10, 250 pounds with a medium build, last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7540 or (734) 240-7530.