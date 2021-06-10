Hit or miss: For some in Michigan, a dramatic sunrise

Wire and staff reports

Some Michiganians early Thursday were offered views of a rare sunrise, but fog and clouds kept it obscured for many others.

A partial solar eclipse meant the first glimpses of the sun appeared as a crescent for more than 75 million Americans. In Canada and other northern latitudes, a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse darkened skies.

The weather wasn't entirely cooperative.

In Fowler, north of Lansing and east of Grand Rapids, and other central areas of the state, the sun and moon were visible for about half an hour as they rose. But in parts of Metro Detroit and southeast Michigan, a foggy, hazy, cloudy sky obscured views of the first light of the day. For others, the sun and moon combination were visible through the fog.

Meteorologists had said the best chance for a clear view would be in the eastern half of the Upper Peninsula and in the northern Lower Peninsula, but cloud cover was expected.

As Brian Tilley with the National Weather Service said Wednesday: Clouds are difficult to predict on the Great Lakes, so conditions could change rapidly.

But for those with a view, the day started dramatically.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon partially or fully blocks the sun. Learn more

A coast-to-coast swath of the United States enjoyed a total solar eclipse Aug. 21, 2017, for the first time since the 1970s. The next total solar eclipse to occur over the Lower 48 will take place April 8, 2024.